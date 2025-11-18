B. Riley Financial Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) released Loss for first quarter of -$19.96 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$19.96 million, or -$0.50 per share. This compares with -$61.30 million, or -$2.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 37.5% to $186.06 million from $297.59 million last year.

B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$19.96 Mln. vs. -$61.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.50 vs. -$2.11 last year. -Revenue: $186.06 Mln vs. $297.59 Mln last year.

