B. Riley Financial Acquires Interface Consulting International - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial (RILY) said it has acquired the assets of Interface Consulting International, an engineering and construction consulting and expert services firm. Interface Consulting specializes in troubled projects, from providing in-depth analysis and expert testimony in litigation, arbitration, mediation, and disputes, to project planning guidance and execution. Through the acquisition, Interface Consulting joins B. Riley Advisory Services.

Ian Ratner, co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services, said: "We are thrilled to welcome our newest colleagues to B. Riley. This team is an exciting addition with which to further enhance our Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support practice as we expand our professional services platform to address our clients' most critical objectives."

