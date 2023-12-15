B of A Securities Upgrades Intel (INTC)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is 37.78. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of 45.18.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 62,219MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2023 received the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $45.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an increase of 148 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.48%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 2,990,606K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,396K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,635K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 96,299K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,950K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86,779K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,896K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,220K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

