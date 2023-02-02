B of A Securities Downgrades First Solar (FSLR)

On February 2, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for First Solar from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Solar is $169.72. The forecasts range from a low of $47.27 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $180.15.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is $3,428MM, an increase of 35.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.94, an increase of 342.29%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,320,970 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677,894 shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 141.24% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,041,857 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386,469 shares, representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 89.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,896,903 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842,237 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 98.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,862,985 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821,503 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 105.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,435,783 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421,016 shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 103.69% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1086 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 178 owner(s) or 19.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSLR is 0.3989%, an increase of 31.5204%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 92,070K shares.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

