Stocks
EA

B of A Securities Downgrades Electronic Arts (EA)

February 02, 2023 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

On February 1, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Electronic Arts from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.33% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is $151.01. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.33% from its latest reported closing price of $116.76.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is $7,978MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual EPS is $7.36, an increase of 97.98%.

Electronic Arts Declares $0.19 Dividend

Electronic Arts said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $116.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 0.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 2.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

EA / Electronic Arts Inc. Ownership

Public Investment Fund holds 16,011,844 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,548,254 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,390,608 shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,384,876 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,493,753 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,301,825 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,244,976 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,870,067 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208,043 shares, representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 71.96% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EA is 0.3608%, an increase of 2.6521%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 290,017K shares.

Electronic Arts Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.