AZZ Initiates 2026 Outlook In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the full-year 2026 and reaffirmed full-year 2025 outlook.

For the 12-month period to February 28, 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share, or EPS, of $5.50 to $6.10, with adjusted EBITDA of $360 to $400 million, on revenue of $1.625 to $1.725 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect AZZ to post EPS of $5.86 on revenue of $1.69 billion for 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Among other things, the company's expectations include around $15 to $18 million of equity income from AZZ's minority interest in its unconsolidated subsidiary.

In addition, the newly built Washington, Missouri plant is expected to be operational in the first half and accretive to earnings in the second-half of 2026. Thus, the full-year 2026 capital expenditure is anticipated to be around $60 to $80 million, down from $100 to $120 million of 2025 due to the completion of the Missouri facility.

Tom Ferguson, CEO of AZZ, said:"FY2026 guidance includes an increase in our Metal Coatings EBITDA range to 27% to 32% and maintaining our Precoat Metals EBITDA range of 17% to 22%, on expectations of market share expansion and superior customer service, quality, and operational excellence."

For the full-year 2025, AZZ still expects to post adjusted EPS of $5 to $5.30, with adjusted EBITDA of $340 to $360 million, on sales of $1.550 to $1.600 billion. On average, analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $5.22 per share, on revenue of $1.6 billion, for 2025.

