AZZ Incorporated Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $89.34 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $35.41 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $46.92 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $417.27 million from $409.01 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.34 Mln. vs. $35.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.95 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $417.27 Mln vs. $409.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.625 - $1.725 BLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.