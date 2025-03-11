AZZ to Divest AVAIL's Electrical Products Group to nVent Electric

AZZ Inc.’s AZZ unit, Avail Infrastructure Solutions (AVAIL), recently inked a deal to divest its electrical enclosures, switchgear and bus systems businesses (the Electrical Products Group) to nVent Electric plc NVT. The deal is valued at $975 million. The enterprise value multiple is about 12.5 times the projected trailing twelve-month EBITDA of the Electrical Products Group.



Based in London, the United Kingdom, nVent Electric is engaged in designing and manufacturing electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. The company promotes its products via electrical distributors, retailers, contractors and original equipment manufacturers.



The divestment of the Electrical Products Group will help AZZ to focus on its core businesses while supporting its capital allocation priorities. It will support the company’s strategy to become the primary supplier of metal coating solutions. AZZ expects to use the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce its debt and for M&A activity.



In 2022, AZZ and Fernweh Group LLC formed a joint venture, with AZZ holding a 40% stake and Fernweh Group LLC owning the remaining 60% in AVAIL. After the sale, the company will retain its 40% stake in AVAIL. It will include AVAIL’s Industrial Lighting and Welding Solutions businesses, which will account for about 30% of the group's revenues prior to the transaction.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to closing approvals.

AZZ’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

AZZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 22.1% against the industry’s 16.9% decline.



