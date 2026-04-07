AZZ (AZZ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AZZ (AZZ) ended the recent trading session at $129.20, demonstrating a +1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had gained 1.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AZZ in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.19, indicating a 21.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.63 million, up 9.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.04 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, representing changes of +16.15% and +4.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AZZ boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AZZ is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.05.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.