AZZ (AZZ) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 156.17

The average one-year price target for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) has been revised to $156.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of $141.89 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $122.32 to a high of $177.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from the latest reported closing price of $144.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is an decrease of 323 owner(s) or 49.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is 0.11%, an increase of 48.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.28% to 26,964K shares. The put/call ratio of AZZ is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,010K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 712K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 49.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 549K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 48.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 90.12% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 508K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 500K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 12.50% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.