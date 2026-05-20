AZZ (AZZ) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) ended the recent trading session at $138.16, demonstrating a +1.93% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.55%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a loss of 0.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 4.14%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. On that day, AZZ is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $435.55 million, indicating a 3.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.79 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating changes of +9.69% and +5.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Right now, AZZ possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.96.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.