AZZ (AZZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ) standing at $96, reflecting a +1.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The the stock of electrical equipment maker has risen by 8.94% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.27, indicating a 6.72% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $400.28 million, up 4.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, which would represent changes of +12.14% and +4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.09, so one might conclude that AZZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.