Markets
AZZ

AZZ To Acquire Canton Galvanizing, Deal Value Not Revealed

July 01, 2025 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions provider, Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire privately held Canton Galvanizing, LLC in Canton, Ohio. Financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.

AZZ plans to operate the new facility under the name AZZ Galvanizing - Canton East LLC and will offer AZZ's ability to customers in the Midwest region of the United States. The new galvanizing facility will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants. With the acquisition, total galvanizing network will increase to 42 sites in North America.

Bryan Stovall, President and Chief Operating Officer - Metal Coatings said the strategic acquisition increases its metal coating capacity and further strengthens network of metal coatings facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.