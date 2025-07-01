AZZ To Acquire Canton Galvanizing, Deal Value Not Revealed

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions provider, Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire privately held Canton Galvanizing, LLC in Canton, Ohio. Financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.

AZZ plans to operate the new facility under the name AZZ Galvanizing - Canton East LLC and will offer AZZ's ability to customers in the Midwest region of the United States. The new galvanizing facility will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants. With the acquisition, total galvanizing network will increase to 42 sites in North America.

Bryan Stovall, President and Chief Operating Officer - Metal Coatings said the strategic acquisition increases its metal coating capacity and further strengthens network of metal coatings facilities.

