Azul Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Azul SA (Symbol: AZUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.89, changing hands as high as $7.98 per share. Azul SA shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZUL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.82 per share, with $16.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

