Aztec Minerals Upsizes Bought Deal Financing To C$8.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V, AZZTF) announced Thursday it has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement, citing strong investor demand.

The revised deal will see Aztec issue 37 million common shares at C$0.235 per share for total gross proceeds of C$8.7 million.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to advance exploration at Aztec's two flagship projects: the Tombstone gold-silver and CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, and the Cervantes gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2025, pending all necessary regulatory approvals, including conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

