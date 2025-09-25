Markets

Aztec Minerals Upsizes Bought Deal Financing To C$8.7 Mln

September 25, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V, AZZTF) announced Thursday it has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement, citing strong investor demand.

The revised deal will see Aztec issue 37 million common shares at C$0.235 per share for total gross proceeds of C$8.7 million.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to advance exploration at Aztec's two flagship projects: the Tombstone gold-silver and CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, and the Cervantes gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2025, pending all necessary regulatory approvals, including conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.