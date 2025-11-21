AZTA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.09, changing hands as high as $34.00 per share. Azenta Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZTA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.91 per share, with $55.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.