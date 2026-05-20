Azrieli Group Q1 Results Improve

(RTTNews) - Azrieli Group Ltd.(AZRGF), an Israeli real estate company, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted a net profit of NIS 540 million, or NIS 4.43 per share, compared with NIS 457 million, or NIS 3.77 per share in the same period last year. Operating income after other income and expenses stood at NIS 848 million as against last year's NIS 772 million.

The company posted revenues from rent, management, and maintenance fees of NIS 952 million, higher than NIS 938 million in the same period last year. Revenue from construction and land transactions was NIS 163 million, compared with NIS 000 million a year ago.

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