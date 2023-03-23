AZO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $2318.63, changing hands as low as $2307.14 per share. AutoZone, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZO's low point in its 52 week range is $1703.32 per share, with $2610.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2316.69. The AZO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

