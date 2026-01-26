AZO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3802.44, changing hands as high as $3805.33 per share. AutoZone, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZO's low point in its 52 week range is $3210.72 per share, with $4388.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3798.31. The AZO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

