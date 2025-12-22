AZN, Daiichi's Enhertu Gets Breakthrough Tag for Expanded Cancer Use

AstraZeneca AZN and its Japan-based partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation (“BTD”) to their blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), Enhertu, for expanded use in breast cancer.

The FDA has now granted the BTD to Enhertu for treating adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer with residual invasive disease in the breast and/or axillary lymph nodes after neoadjuvant treatment and high risk of disease recurrence.

This marks the tenth BTD for Enhertu and underlines the potential of the drug to deliver transformational results in the treatment of breast cancer.

The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation is a process that speeds up the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions.

The latest BTD was based on data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast05, which showed that treatment with Enhertu may help halt invasive disease recurrence compared with the current standard of care, potentially helping more patients achieve a cure.

AZN’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of AstraZeneca have rallied 29.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 26.2%.



AZN, Daiichi’s Recent Developments With Enhertu

Enhertu is presently approved for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in more than 85 countries, including the United States. It is also approved in HER2-targeted indications for lung and gastric cancers.

Earlier this month, the FDA approved Enhertu in combination with Roche’s Perjeta (pertuzumab) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in the United States. This approval was based on data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast09 study.

Enhertu is the first ADC developed under AstraZeneca’s collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, followed by Datroway, which received its first FDA approval for the treatment of breast cancer and, more recently, for the treatment of lung cancer in 2025.

Per the terms of the partnership, both companies are jointly responsible for developing and marketing the drugs worldwide, except in Japan, where Daiichi maintains exclusive rights for both. Daiichi is also responsible for the manufacturing and supply of both Enhertu and Datroway.

AZN and Daiichi are also pursuing broad development programs for Enhertu and Datroway, testing them as monotherapies and in combinations across multiple tumor types.

AZN’s Update on Phase III LATIFY Study

In a separate press release, AstraZeneca announced that the phase III LATIFY study, which evaluated its pipeline candidate, ceralasertib, in combination with its blockbuster cancer drug, Imfinzi, in previously treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival.

The LATIFY study investigated patients without actionable genomic alterations (AGAs) whose disease progressed on or after prior immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Treatment with ceralasertib plus Imfinzi was generally well tolerated, showing a safety profile similar to each drug’s known characteristics and no new safety concerns.

Imfinzi, either as a monotherapy or in combination with other drugs, is approved for several types of cancer indications, including liver cancer, lung cancer, endometrial cancer, bile-duct and gallbladder cancer and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Imfinzi generated sales of $4.32 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 25%, driven by demand growth in lung and liver cancer indications.

