Azitra Gets NYSE American Listing Compliance Notice

(RTTNews) - Azitra, Inc. (AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has received a notice from NYSE American LLC stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American Company Guide. As per the notice, Azitra has until April 1, 2027, to regain compliance.

On October 1, 2025, Azitra received a letter from the NYSE American stating that it is not in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement of Section 1003(a)(ii) requiring stockholders' equity of $4.0 million or more if the company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of the four most recent fiscal years.

Following that, Azitra submitted a plan to NYSE on October 31, 2025, to regain compliance by April 1, 2027, which was accepted on December 16, 2025.

If Azitra is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by April 1, 2027, or if Azitra does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, NYSE Regulation staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.

Currently, Azitra is assessing and exploring multiple funding avenues to regain compliance with the Exchange's requirements.

The company's lead program, ATR-12, uses an engineered strain of S. epidermidis designed to treat Netherton syndrome, a rare, chronic skin disease with no approved treatment options. Topline data from the Phase 1b trial of ATR-12 is anticipated in the first half of 2026.

ATR-04, Azitra's second program, utilises another engineered strain of S. epidermidis for the treatment of EGFR inhibitor (EGFRi) associated rash. Topline data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial is expected around mid-2026.

Azitra also has an open IND for its ATR-04 program in patients with EGFRi-associated rash.

The firm is also developing ATR-01, targeting Ichthyosis Vulgaris, which is currently in the preclinical stage, and IND-enabling studies are expected to continue in 2026.

In the full-year 2025 results, Azitra's net loss widened to $11.0 million from $9.0 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, Azitra had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million.

AZTR has traded between $1.53 and $2.66 in the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.17, down 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.