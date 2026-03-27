Azitra (AZTR) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 1.38

The average one-year price target for Azitra (NYSEAM:AZTR) has been revised to $1.38 / share. This is a decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $2.75 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 483.47% from the latest reported closing price of $0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azitra. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZTR is 0.00%, an increase of 29,787.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 433.14% to 225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 78K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 71.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 30.33% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 62K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 28K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 22K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 20K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

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