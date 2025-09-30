Azitra (AZTR) Price Target Decreased by 27.99% to 12.23

The average one-year price target for Azitra (NYSEAM:AZTR) has been revised to $12.23 / share. This is a decrease of 27.99% from the prior estimate of $16.98 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $20.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,622.51% from the latest reported closing price of $0.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azitra. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZTR is 0.00%, an increase of 99.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.83% to 511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 57.80% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 130K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 15.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 110K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 57.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 90.55% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 91K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 71.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 178.74% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 57.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTR by 68.13% over the last quarter.

