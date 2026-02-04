Azenta Stock Falls 22% Over Wider Loss EPS In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Stock of Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is dropping about 22 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of its first quarter financial results, reporting loss of $0.34 per share compared to $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $28.78, down 22.01 percent or $8.01, over the previous close of $36.91 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $23.91 and $55.64 in the past one year.

Revenue from operations increased to $149 millions from $147 million in the previous year.

