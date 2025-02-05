Azenta, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Azenta, Inc. (AZTA):

Earnings: -$13.34 million in Q1 vs. -$15.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q1 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Azenta, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.64 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Revenue: $147.51 million in Q1 vs. $141.73 million in the same period last year.

