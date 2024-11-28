Azenta, Inc. Navigates Global Data Protection Laws Amid Business Risks

Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Azenta, Inc. faces significant business risks due to its need to comply with a complex and evolving landscape of data protection laws and regulations across the globe. The company is subject to U.S. federal and state laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act and the California Privacy Rights Act, as well as international regulations like the EU GDPR and UK GDPR, all of which impose stringent requirements on personal data handling. Non-compliance could result in government enforcement actions, private litigation, and adverse publicity, potentially leading to civil or criminal penalties, increased operational costs, and damage to its reputation. The conflicting nature of these laws and the resource-intensive compliance processes compound the risk, potentially impacting Azenta’s financial performance and operational capabilities.

