Azek price target raised to $58 from $53 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Azek (AZEK) to $58 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company is outperforming on growth, share gain, execution of channel inventory, and productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Azek’s “strong” 2025 guidance gets more conservative as the year goes on.

