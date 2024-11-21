Azek price target raised to $58 from $53 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Azek (AZEK) to $58 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company is outperforming on growth, share gain, execution of channel inventory, and productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Azek’s “strong” 2025 guidance gets more conservative as the year goes on.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.