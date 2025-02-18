AZEK Acquires Northwest Polymers

(RTTNews) - The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), an Illinois-based manufacturer and designer of outdoor living products like TimberTech decking, Versatex and AZEK Trim, and StruXure pergolas, has acquired Northwest Polymers, a post-industrial and post-commercial plastic recycling company based in Oregon.

This acquisition enhances AZEK's ability to source and process recycled materials, supporting its long-term growth and margin expansion goals.

The acquisition will also aid in expanding AZEK's FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program in the western U.S. This initiative collects and repurposes post-construction PVC scrap into high-performance, sustainable building products, reinforcing AZEK's commitment to reducing landfill waste.

As a vertically integrated PVC recycler in the U.S., AZEK is committed to increasing the use of recycled waste and scrap materials in manufacturing its outdoor living products.

AZEK CEO Jesse Singh highlighted Northwest Polymers' strong reputation in recycling and its strategic location near AZEK's Boise facility. He stated that the acquisition will strengthen AZEK's material supply chain in the western U.S., improve cost efficiency, and enhance its ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable outdoor living products.

Singh stated that the acquisition of Northwest Polymers, along with AZEK's recent advanced recycling acquisition in Indiana, strengthens the company's recycling efforts by expanding its geographic reach and ensuring a stable, cost-efficient supply chain.

AZEK is currently trading at $50.73 or 1.20% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

