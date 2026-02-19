AXT Inc Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - AXT Inc (AXTI) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$3.55 million

The company's earnings came in at -$3.55 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$5.09 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AXT Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.27 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $23.04 million from $25.11 million last year.

AXT Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.55 Mln. vs. -$5.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue: $23.04 Mln vs. $25.11 Mln last year.

