AXT Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AXT Inc (AXTI) revealed Loss for third quarter that Decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.91 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$2.94 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AXT Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.17 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $27.96 million from $23.65 million last year.

AXT Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.91 Mln. vs. -$2.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $27.96 Mln vs. $23.65 Mln last year.

