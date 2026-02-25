AXT (AXTI) Price Target Increased by 71.21% to 28.82

The average one-year price target for AXT (NasdaqGS:AXTI) has been revised to $28.82 / share. This is an increase of 71.21% from the prior estimate of $16.83 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.86% from the latest reported closing price of $35.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 41.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.18%, an increase of 285.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.30% to 26,461K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,735K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,012K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,516K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

CloudAlpha Capital Management holds 1,391K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

