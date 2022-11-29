Axsome (AXSM) Gains as Alzheimer's Agitation Study Meets Goal

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM announced positive data from the phase III ACCORD study evaluating its candidate, AXS-05, for treating Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the given indication.

The placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal ACCORD study treated 178 patients with AD agitation.

Data from the same showed that treatment with AXS-05 led to statistically significant delayed time for the relapsing of AD agitation as compared to placebo – the study’s primary endpoint. Treatment with AXS-05 also statistically significantly prevented relapse of AD agitation versus placebo – the secondary endpoint of the study.

Shares of Axsome were up 31.5% on Monday following the announcements of the news. The stock has surged 97.8% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 19.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per the company, data from the ACCORD study complement and are similar to the data from the previously completed ADVANCE-1 study.

In September 2022, AXSM initiated the ADVANCE-2 phase III study evaluating AXS-05 for treating AD agitation.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder causing cognitive decline and other behavioral and psychological symptoms, including agitation.

The target market represents a massive opportunity. If the study progresses well, a potential label expansion of AXS-05 will majorly boost Axsome’s portfolio.

AXS-05 is an oral investigational N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity. The company is developing the candidate for various central nervous system disorders.

AXS-05, marketed by the trade name Auvelity, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of major depressive disorder in August 2022, making it the first approved drug in Axsome’s portfolio. Auvelity was commercially launched in October 2022.

AXS-05 is also being investigated in the phase II MERIT study to address patients with treatment-resistant depression and a candidate for smoking cessation.

