AXS Near 52-Week High: Time to Add the Stock for Better Returns?

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS closed at $102.21 on Dec. 1, near its 52-week high of $107.19. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $96.48 and $97.31, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



With a capitalization of $7.99 billion, the average number of shares traded in the last three months was 0.7 million.



Attractive Valuation of AXS

AXIS Capital’s shares are trading at a discount compared to the industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.35X is lower than the industry average of 1.54X, the Finance sector’s 4.21X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.85X. Also, it has a Value Score of B.



AXS is also cheaper compared with The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and American Financial Group, Inc. AFG.



AXS Price Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital have gained 15.4% in the past year, outperforming its industry and the Finance sector’s growth of 12% and 15%, respectively.



AXS’ Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.42 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.3%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues indicates an increase of 5.5%, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



Earnings have grown 67.1% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 20.9%.

Optimist Analyst Sentiment on AXS

Two of the three analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2025, and two analysts have raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved up 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Average Target Price for AXS Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $115.60 per share. The average suggests a potential 13.07% upside from the last closing price.



AXIS Capital’s Higher Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 18.9%, better than the industry average of 8%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Factors Acting in Favor of AXS

AXIS Capital aims to be a leading specialty underwriter and thus focuses on growth areas, including wholesale insurance and lower middle markets. Lowering risk exposure while concentrating on accident and health, excess and supply property, casualty, credit and surety, and specialty reinsurance lines bodes well for growth.



The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio of global specialty businesses, leadership positions and growth opportunities across major business lines.



The Reinsurance business should benefit from strong cycle management, focusing on improving the business mix.



AXIS Capital stays focused on expanding digital capabilities to create new business growth in desirable and smaller accounts. Simplifying operating structure, delivering efficiencies and capitalizing on productivity gains should help it achieve a general and administrative ratio of less than 11% by 2026.



Strategic initiatives have been driving improvement in its operating earnings over the past few years.

Axis Capital’s Impressive Dividend History

Axis Capital's dividend track record is impressive. It hiked its dividend for 18 straight years and currently yields 1.7%, way above the industry average of 0.2%. The insurer boasts one of the highest dividend yields among its peers.

Conclusion

This leading specialty insurer and global reinsurer, which aims to lead in specialty risks, has been repositioning its portfolio and strengthening its book of business. Focusing on prudently deploying resources while enhancing efficiencies, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability, poises Axis Capital for growth.



Coupled with the impressive dividend history, higher return on capital, solid growth projections, and attractive valuations, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

