AXS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.90, changing hands as high as $56.46 per share. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.32 per share, with $63.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.25.

