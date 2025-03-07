AXP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $271.37, changing hands as low as $268.68 per share. American Express Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $214.5148 per share, with $326.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.07. The AXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

