Axos Financial, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $128.39 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $104.68 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axos Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.16 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $513.84 million from $456.06 million last year.

Axos Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.39 Mln. vs. $104.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $513.84 Mln vs. $456.06 Mln last year.

