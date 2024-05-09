Axon's $77 Billion Growth Vision Now Includes Drones

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) reported first-quarter 2024 results recently and the company's growth trajectory continued, but the stock took a breather for the first time in a while. Not only are investors worried about valuation, but they're also contemplating the company's ability to expand into new markets like drones, which Travis Hoium covers in this video.

