Axonics Modulation Technologies Merges and Delists from Nasdaq

The merger completed on November 15, 2024, transformed the Company into a wholly owned subsidiary, resulting in its delisting from Nasdaq and suspension of trading. Stockholders lost their previous rights, receiving merger considerations instead, while significant leadership changes occurred, with new executive officers appointed. Additionally, a separation agreement was entered for departing executives, ensuring severance benefits.

