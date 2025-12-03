Axon Vision Partner With Leonardo DRS On AI Enhanced Counter-UAS Solutions

(RTTNews) - Axon Vision (AXN.TA), an Israeli aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that it has a strategic cooperation agreement with Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS), an aerospace and defense company, with emphasis on Counter-UAS or C-UAS solutions for the US defense market.

As per the memorandum of agreement, the cooperation will leverage Leonardo DRS' deep operational experience, advanced sensors and system integration capabilities along with Axon Vision's AI-based perception and autonomy technologies to deliver turnkey, next-generation combat systems that deliver low latency, high bandwidth sensor data management, enhance crew awareness, and enable automated threat engagement, focusing on C-UAS.

Most recently, at the Association of the United States Army's exposition, unmanned ground vehicle platforms hosted modular, reconfigurable Leonardo DRS mission payloads integrated with Axon Vision's AI solutions for aerial threat detection & defeat and AI-enhanced smart remote-controlled weapon station capabilities.

Currently, AXN shares are trading at 566.90 ILA, up 10.16% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and on Tuesday DRS shares closed at $33.18, down 0.18% on the Nasdaq.

