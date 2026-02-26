Markets
Axon Stock Is On Fire, But Here's the Bad News

February 26, 2026 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) reported great growth again in the fourth quarter, but that came at the expense of profitability. This isn't a new challenge for Axon, which has compounded revenue growth in excess of 30% for years, but it does raise questions about what investors should think about the current multiples and management's stock-based compensation. I covered all of this, including how new products have led to a big increase in backlog, in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

