Axon Stock Is On Fire, But Here's the Bad News

Axon's revenue jumped 38.5% in the fourth quarter, well higher than analysts expected.

The problem is, profitability got worse as the company continued investing in sales and marketing.

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) reported great growth again in the fourth quarter, but that came at the expense of profitability. This isn't a new challenge for Axon, which has compounded revenue growth in excess of 30% for years, but it does raise questions about what investors should think about the current multiples and management's stock-based compensation. I covered all of this, including how new products have led to a big increase in backlog, in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.

