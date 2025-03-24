Axon Enterprise's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $269,850, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $838,594.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $900.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.7 $20.2 $21.7 $900.00 $217.0K 47 100 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $173.5 $171.0 $171.0 $400.00 $171.0K 6 10 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.1 $7.5 $750.00 $92.2K 372 143 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $92.2 $90.9 $90.9 $600.00 $81.8K 219 0 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $52.1 $48.5 $51.36 $530.00 $76.9K 50 17

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

In light of the recent options history for Axon Enterprise, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise With a trading volume of 364,655, the price of AXON is up by 1.68%, reaching $569.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $683.67.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $600. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $725. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $726.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Axon Enterprise options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

