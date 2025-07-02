Axon Enterprise Unusual Options Activity For July 02

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Axon Enterprise.

Looking at options history for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $480,505 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $637,772.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $680.0 to $1000.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Axon Enterprise stands at 53.92, with a total volume reaching 460.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Axon Enterprise, situated within the strike price corridor from $680.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $31.3 $26.7 $26.73 $770.00 $270.0K 139 102 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $76.3 $71.6 $74.64 $730.00 $149.2K 26 102 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $59.8 $55.2 $58.06 $690.00 $116.1K 81 104 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $181.0 $174.0 $174.0 $750.00 $87.0K 6 5 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $51.9 $47.5 $51.7 $800.00 $77.5K 133 25

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise

Currently trading with a volume of 431,479, the AXON's price is down by -0.52%, now at $771.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $895.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

