Axon Enterprise Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Axon Enterprise. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $180,000, and 6 are calls, amounting to $235,590.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $750.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Axon Enterprise's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Axon Enterprise's significant trades, within a strike price range of $440.0 to $750.0, over the past month.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.4 $18.7 $19.4 $590.00 $96.9K 77 1 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $266.0 $262.0 $263.0 $440.00 $78.9K 55 3 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.0 $37.5 $37.5 $700.00 $37.5K 242 16 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $119.9 $119.3 $119.3 $600.00 $35.7K 166 3 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $62.0 $58.8 $62.0 $610.00 $31.0K 141 7

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Axon Enterprise, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? With a volume of 244,885, the price of AXON is down -2.25% at $665.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days. Expert Opinions on Axon Enterprise

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $708.3333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $700. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $700. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $725.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Axon Enterprise options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.