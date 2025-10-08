Axon Enterprise (AXON) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) was up +1.79% at $727.41. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $699.57 million, showing a 28.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.91 per share and a revenue of $2.72 billion, representing changes of +16.33% and +30.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.49% lower. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 103.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.31, so one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.38.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

