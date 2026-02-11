Axon (AXON) Stock Jumps 3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Axon Enterprise (AXON) shares ended the last trading session 3% higher at $446.97. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 31.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Axon’s rally is primarily driven by persistent strength in its Connected Devices segment supported by strong demand for TASER devices. Solid demand for virtual reality training services and counter-drone equipment also supports the segment’s growth. The company continues to witness growing popularity for its next-generation TASER 10 products, whose shipment began in 2023.

This maker of stun guns and body cameras is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $753.65 million, up 31% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Axon, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Axon is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY), finished the last trading session 1.4% lower at $56.83. EADSY has returned -8.6% over the past month.

For Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.88. This represents a change of +7.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

