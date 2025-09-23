Markets
AXON

Axon To Acquire AI Powered Emergency Communications Platform Prepared

September 23, 2025 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), a global public safety technology provider, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prepared, an AI-powered emergency communications platform that turns 911 calls into actionable intelligence and enables faster response.

The financial details of the acquisition were not mentioned.

Prepared's technology synthesizes call audio, text, video, GPS, and real time translation into a single view, serving more than 1,000 agencies across 49 states.

Axon said the acquisition will strengthen its strategy to connect every link in public safety from call to closure by providing faster and more contextual responses.

The transaction is expected to close early on in the fourth quarter.

AXON is currently trading at $775.66 down $0.26 or 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.