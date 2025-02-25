AXOGEN Earnings Results: $AXGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

AXOGEN ($AXGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $49,410,000, beating estimates of $49,178,422 by $231,578.
AXOGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of AXOGEN stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 828,410 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,652,196
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 595,579 shares (+166.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,815,141
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 484,570 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,985,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 469,947 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,744,726
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 416,499 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,863,903
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 299,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,943,044
- INVESCO LTD. removed 260,294 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,289,645
