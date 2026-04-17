AxoGen (AXGN) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

AxoGen AXGN shares soared 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $37.37. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% gain over the past four weeks.

AxoGen scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s impending first quarter 2026 financial results, which is slated to release on April 28. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s revenues are expected to increase 20.9% year over year. Earnings per share is pegged at 11 cents for the first quarter, indicating a huge 650% year over year improvement.

This regenerative medicine company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +650%. Revenues are expected to be $58.7 million, up 20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For AxoGen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 200% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AxoGen is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. LivaNova LIVN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $65.01. LIVN has returned 3.7% in the past month.

LivaNova's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.4%. LivaNova currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.