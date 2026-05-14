Axogen (AXGN) Price Target Increased by 16.82% to 51.71

The average one-year price target for Axogen (NasdaqCM:AXGN) has been revised to $51.71 / share. This is an increase of 16.82% from the prior estimate of $44.27 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.32% from the latest reported closing price of $40.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 36.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.24%, an increase of 48.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 46,548K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 5,233K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 34.13% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,292K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,857K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares , representing an increase of 50.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 127.51% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,474K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 63.65% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,381K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 11.74% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.