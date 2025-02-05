Axis Capital Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axis Capital Holdings, presenting an average target of $103.17, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.55% increase from the previous average price target of $100.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axis Capital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $89.00 Charlie Lederer BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $93.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $110.00 $108.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $78.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $127.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Axis Capital Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Axis Capital Holdings Better

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

Breaking Down Axis Capital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axis Capital Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axis Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

